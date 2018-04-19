Tanzanian Update on Nachu Graphite Project

Magnis Resources Limited (ASX:MNS) (“Magnis” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide further comment to the ASX announcement released on March 9, 2018 referencing the agreement reached with the Tanzanian Government to progress the Nachu Graphite Project (Nachu) development.

The purpose of this announcement is to clarify some queries that have been raised by Company shareholders and comments made on some media forums on the status of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) licence and the current situation in Tanzania for the Company. This also assists in clarifying the approach the Company has been taking in the development of Nachu.

The SEZ will be operated by Magnis Technologies Tanzania Ltd (MTT), a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company. The Mining operations will be done by the Company’s other fully owned subsidiary, Uranex Tanzania Ltd (Uranex).

Key clarifications to the recent queries are listed in the points below: