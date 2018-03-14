Graphite Investing

SRG Graphite Reports on Latest Metallurgical and Expandable Graphite Test Results

• March 14, 2018
SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company”) today is pleased to announce progress in the development of its mineral processing flowsheet designed in conjunction with DRA Americas and SGS Canada.  Additionally, the Company has received positive testwork results on the expandable properties of its graphite flakes from the Lola deposit.

As quoted in the press release:

The key result highlights are as follows:

  • Preliminary testwork suggests wet scrubbing as an alternative to traditional grinding is possible, which would reduce capital and operating costs while promoting flake size preservation.

  • Ongoing testwork suggests the developed flowsheet would allow for 95%-98% Cg concentrate to be produced over all size fractions.

  • Performed expandability testwork on +50mesh and +80mesh graphite concentrate obtained 350ml/g and 300ml/g, respectively, well over industry requirements.

