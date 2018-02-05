Promethieus Introduces the Golden Goose Cryptocurrency Mining Rig

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR,OTCQX:LMRMF,FSE:DH8B) 25% investee Promethieus Cryptocurrency (“Promethieus”), a cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining company, has introduced the Golden Goose for Cryptocurrency Farm Mining operations. Configuration of a lower power home and/or office cryptocurrency mining rig called the Golden Goose II for individual consumers seeking to participate in cryptocurrency mining is also underway.

A fully functional power limited Golden Goose demonstration model debuted February 2 and 3, 2018 and was actively mining Ethereum during the World Outlook Conference held in Vancouver, B.C. hosted by Moneytalks.net Radio Show Host Michael Campbell. Two seminars at the conference for Promethieus were filled to overflow capacity.

The Golden Goose Industrial Rig for Farms was developed by the engineering team at SHD Smart Home Devices (25% Promethieus equity owners) to address concerns regarding heat and power management to make the device suitable for mining farm use. Promethieus is a customer service oriented company that will focus on providing quality devices with optimal longevity, optimal cost of operation, the latest in software support and technical support services.

Contact [email protected] to express an interest in pre-ordering the Golden Goose I or II and receive a contract detailing service and obligations. The target cost is approximately $ 7500 USD each. Priority lists will be established for Lomiko shareholders of record as of February 29, 2018 with 100,000 shares or more. After February 29, 2018, each buyer will receive wire instructions and will have 10 days to confirm their order through a payment deposit of 50% per machine ordered. Delivery time is anticipated to be within 120 days for receipt of the machines depending upon their priority and availability status.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.