Progressive Planet Welcomes Quak Lee, MASc, LBBP, PM-LPC

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) (“Progressive Planet” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Quak Lee as an Advisory Member to our Board of Directors.









Quak Lee is a highly qualified chemical engineer with over 15 years’ experience in engineering, management and data science and has earned a long list of certifications. Mr. Lee will assist in developing value-added products using Progressive Planet Solution Inc.’s existing zeolite assets.

“Quak’s diverse expertise will move us forward in developing exciting new zeolite-based products. We are very pleased to have such a highly skilled professional join our company. I have had the pleasure of working with Quak in the past decade on other product development initiatives,” added Stephen Harpur, CEO.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship zeolite mine in British Columbia, a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

