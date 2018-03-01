Nouveau Monde Announces the Results of Its Drilling Program Completed in January 2018

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NOU)(OTCQX:NMGRF)(FRANKFURT:NM9) (“Nouveau Monde”) has the pleasure to announce the results of its January 2018 drilling program in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony claim block, part of its Matawinie graphite property. The results contain intervals of several tens of meters including one at 69.5 meters grading 5.08% Cg. This last drilling campaign sought to increase the graphite resource through the extension of the projected pit towards the south and to maximize the mining plan in view of the feasibility study. The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 150 km north of Montreal, Québec, Canada. A prefeasibility study, completed in accordance with the NI 43-101 guidelines, was published in Fall of 2017 (see press release dated October 25th, 2017).

As quoted in the press release:

“I am very pleased with the results of the most recent drilling program in the extension of the West Zone of the Tony block because these seem to confirm the presence of a zone reporting content with a higher grade than the current resource estimate. Importantly, this area has very little overburden and outcrops significantly, making for easier access and lower mining costs than other areas of the projected pit. This interesting scenario should positively impact the next mineral resource updates on our West Zone as well as the project’s economic factors to be detailed in the feasibility study planned for Fall 2018,” explains Éric Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde.

Click here for the full text release