Noram Completes $80,350 Debt Settlement

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM and Frankfurt: N7R) (“Noram” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing debt settlement agreements with various creditors previously announced on December 15, 2017, and December 8, 2017. The Company has issued 1,607,000 common share of the Company at a deemed value of $0.05 per common share in consideration for an aggregate of $80,350 in various debts outstanding.

The common shares issued pursuant to the shares-for-debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM Frankfurt: N7R OTCBB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company’s primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in the Clayton Valley in Nevada, the Arizaro East mineral claim located in the eastern portion of the Salar de Arizaro in north- western Argentina and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Noram’s long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

