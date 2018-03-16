NextSource Materials Interviewed on InvestorIntel

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT, OTCQB:NSRCF) was recently interviewed on InvestorIntel, where Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Brent Nykoliation discusses the company’s modular mine model.

As quoted in the interview, Nykoliation states:

“This has never been done before in mining where the full mine has been built in a modular form. This is game changing to us because this can be applied in any jurisdiction, any commodity.”

