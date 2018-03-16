Graphite Investing

NextSource Materials Interviewed on InvestorIntel

• March 16, 2018
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT, OTCQB:NSRCF) was recently interviewed on InvestorIntel, where Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Brent Nykoliation discusses the company’s modular mine model.

As quoted in the interview, Nykoliation states:

“This has never been done before in mining where the full mine has been built in a modular form. This is game changing to us because this can be applied in any jurisdiction, any commodity.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

Click here to connect with NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT, OTCQB:NSRCF) for an Investor Presentation.

