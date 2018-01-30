Magnis Resources Provides Update
Magnis Resources (ASX:MNS) provides an update on the Lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant planned for construction in Germany.
As quoted from the report, highlights include:
• German Lithium-ion battery plant to be named Listrom – Magnis to hold a 45% stake
• First phase study to commence shortly following consortium approval
• Consortium to be included in European Union Battery Alliance – joining BMW, Daimler
and Nissan, amongst other industry leading motoring companies
• Dr Jorg Fabri appointed as Managing Director of Listrom – brings significant chemical
and energy sector experience to the role
• Government discussions progressing favourably – strong support from regional and
federal levels
• Additional alliances with industry leaders are ongoing and advancing well
