Magnis Resources Provides Update

Magnis Resources (ASX:MNS) provides an update on the Lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant planned for construction in Germany.

As quoted from the report, highlights include:

• German Lithium-ion battery plant to be named Listrom – Magnis to hold a 45% stake • First phase study to commence shortly following consortium approval • Consortium to be included in European Union Battery Alliance – joining BMW, Daimler

and Nissan, amongst other industry leading motoring companies • Dr Jorg Fabri appointed as Managing Director of Listrom – brings significant chemical

and energy sector experience to the role

• Government discussions progressing favourably – strong support from regional and

federal levels • Additional alliances with industry leaders are ongoing and advancing well

