Magnis Resources Provides Update

• January 30, 2018
Magnis Resources (ASX:MNS) provides an update on the Lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant planned for construction in Germany.

As quoted from the report, highlights include:

• German Lithium-ion battery plant to be named Listrom – Magnis to hold a 45% stake

• First phase study to commence shortly following consortium approval

• Consortium to be included in European Union Battery Alliance – joining BMW, Daimler
and Nissan, amongst other industry leading motoring companies

• Dr Jorg Fabri appointed as Managing Director of Listrom – brings significant chemical
and energy sector experience to the role
• Government discussions progressing favourably – strong support from regional and
federal levels

• Additional alliances with industry leaders are ongoing and advancing well

Click here to read the full report.

Click here to connect with Magnis Resources (ASX:MNS) for an Investor Presentation.

