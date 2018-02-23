Lomiko Settles Lawsuit with Alpha Capital Anstalt

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR,OTCQX:LMRMF,FSE:DH8B) The Company reports that the litigation brought by Alpha Capital Anstalt against it (described in the Company’s news release dated August 15, 2014) has been settled. The terms of the settlement are confidential. The court proceedings are to be dismissed by consent on a without costs basis.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604- 729-5312 or email: [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR,OTCQX:LMRMF,FSE:DH8B) and receive an Investors Presentation.