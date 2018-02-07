Graphite Investing

Lomiko Metals Featured in Morgan Report Interview

February 7, 2018
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR,OTCQX:LMRMF,FSE:DH8B) CEO A. Paul Gill was recently interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, where Gill outlined the company’s highlights and restructuring that took place last year.

As quoted from the interview, Gill states:

“Lomiko has always been focused on the green economy, and we feel that there is a number of different minerals that are going to be used in the green economy. We have always thought about lithium, graphite, cobalt, rare earths as the opportunities. We have primarily explored graphite because that is the market yet to come in this sector, and we have had very good success in the La Loutre Property.”

