Lomiko Closes Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (“Lomiko”) (TSXV:LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) announces it has closed its private placement financing and has issued 3,171,500 units at $0.14 for gross proceeds of $444,010. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of one year from closing. All securities have been issued having a hold period expiring May 11, 2018. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for continued exploration and for working capital. A. Paul Gill, a director and officer of the Company has participated for 500,000 units and AJS Management Corp., a company controlled by A. Paul Gill participated for 340,000 units. For more information, review the website at www.lomiko.com, or contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or by email at: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD LOMIKO METALS INC.

Signed: “A. Paul Gill”

A. Paul Gill,

President and Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

