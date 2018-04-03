Leading Edge Materials Featured On Bloomberg

Leading Edge Materials (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:LEMIF) was recently featured on Bloomberg in an article that talked about the company reviving operations at a dormant graphite mine located in the pine forests of Central Sweden. The company’s Woxna Graphite project is taking center stage amidst the global electric-car buzz.

Companies in the global race to develop batteries for electric cars have not paid enough attention to graphite – “the carbon material that makes up a large part of the raw material costs.” The article talks about the company’s intention to be a “one-stop shop for battery manufacturers” according to company CEO Blair Way.”

Graphite mining is different in the sense that unlike metals like Lithium and Cobalt, Graphite can be produced synthetically. Leading Edge is positioning itself at the frontier of the graphite mining industry. “By replacing some of the man-made graphite with a purified natural form, according to Way, the cost could drop by as much as 40 percent. And by using renewable energy to cut emissions during the purifying process, the executive wants to position Leading Edge’s graphite as sustainable.”

For another article that explains the advantage that natural graphite would have for potential Leading Edge customers click here.

To read the full Bloomberg article, click here.

Click here to connect with Leading Edge Materials and receive an Investor’s Presentation.