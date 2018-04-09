Canada Carbon Receives First Two Favorable Court Decisions Against the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

Canada Carbon (TSXV:CCB, OTC:BRUZF, FF:U7N1) announces that on March 29th, 2018, legal counsel for Canada Carbon and the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (“GSLR”) were summoned to the Court for the first time as part of the Judicial Review and Declaratory Judgment process in order to determine a schedule for legal proceedings (hereinafter the “Judicial Review”).

Counsel for GSLR insisted on presenting a motion to have the judicial review dismissed on the basis that the legal filings brought by Canada Carbon were considered abusive according to sections 51 and subsequent of the Code of Civil Procedure. On this issue, the Court found that the municipality’s demand was unfounded in law and refused to include it in the Court’s schedule of deadlines.

Counsel for GSLR also requested that Grenville-sur-la-Rouge be entitled to carry out a hydrogeological assessment of the Miller Project in the context of this case. On this issue, the Court held that it was not appropriate to allow Grenville-sur-la-Rouge to produce such an expert report and therefore refused that request.

After adjudicating on the two motions above, the Court set a schedule of deadlines to be met until the hearing of the judicial review.

Contact information:

Olga Nikitovic

Canada Carbon

416-575-1667

Pierre Bouchard

INDICO Communications

514-951-7516

