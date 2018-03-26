Battery Minerals Granted Mining Licence for Montepuez Graphite Project

Australian developer Battery Minerals (ASX:BAT) has been granted a mining licence for its flagship Montepuez graphite project in Mozambique, the company announced on Monday (March 26).

As a result, Montepuez is on track for commissioning in November, with its first graphite shipment expected in Q1 2019.

“This is a significant milestone for the company as it means we have approvals for stages 1 and 2 of our Montepuez graphite project and for production of at least 100,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate,” Battery Minerals managing director David Flanagan said.

The company is now looking to move to accelerate construction on all fronts, as it aims to produce at a rate of 45,000 tonnes per year to 50,000 tonnes per year in stage 1, at an average flake concentrate grade of 97.7 percent total graphic carbon.

The Montepuez graphite project has a current life of 20 years, which the company expects to grow.

Demand for graphite, an essential component in lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars, is expected to surge in coming decades as electric cars sales are forecast to increase.

The company has signed four binding offtake agreements for up to 41,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate, which represent over 80 percent of the project’s forecast yearly production.

Battery Minerals is also developing the Balama Central graphite project in northern Mozambique. The asset is next to Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Balama project, which announced its first commercial production of graphite last November.

On Monday, shares of Battery Minerals closed up 1.22 percent in Sydney at AU$0.08. The company’s share price has been on an uptrend since January, up more than 22 percent year-to-date.

