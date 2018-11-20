Albert Li: The State of the Graphite Market in China

At this year’s Graphite+Anodes conference, the Investing News Network talked to Albert Li, China analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, to get insight on the graphite market in the Asian country.

Speaking about the major trends in the graphite sector, Li explained that even though China has resources, more are needed outside of the country.

“Environmental policies are still having an impact on prices and supply,” he said.

Li also shared more of his thoughts on prices, saying that the industry is quite stable right now.

“There were some price increases during the middle of the year, in particular in spherical graphite which is used in the lithium-ion battery sector,” he added.

The expert also shared his knowledge on China’s current policies for NEVs and energy storage systems.

Another big discussion in the graphite space continues to be the change to new anode technology and the future of graphite.

“Demand for graphite will continue to grow even if silicon is added to anodes, still graphite demand will grow because of the surging demand from the lithium-ion battery sector,” Li said.

Li also shared his thoughts on what he thinks is the biggest misunderstanding about the graphite market in China.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Li, including what’s ahead for graphite next year. You can also click here to listen to our full Graphite+Anodes interviews playlist on YouTube.

