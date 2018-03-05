Agreement Signed With SIEMENS

Magnis Resources Limited (“Magnis” or the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of

Intent (LOI) with Siemens to collaborate with Magnis and Charge CCCV (C4V) to enhance its lithium-ion manufacturing

technology via synchronous approach of digitisation and automation.

This collaboration would be extended to all Imperium3 projects, starting with New York. Siemens will play a major role

in the factory digitisation, automation and in-line manufacturing technology for the next generation of lithium-ion

battery plants. Under the agreement, Siemens will identify resources at their expense to develop a clearly defined

functional specification for the use of Siemens industry software and automation solutions, and to provide the benefit

of technology standards to help build next generation manufacturing plants – the digital enterprise for battery

production.

Siemens Digital Factory Division, U.S. President Raj Batra commented: “We are genuinely excited to be involved in

the Imperium3 battery plants. We were very impressed by the progress being made in New York to date and we believe

this is one of the most advanced upcoming battery projects worldwide. As a technology leader, Siemens’ portfolio of

software-based systems, automation and drive technologies span the entire value chain. Our collaborative efforts and

digital know-how with Magnis and C4V will strongly shape and grow the battery market globally.”

Magnis’ Chairman Frank Poullas commented: “We continue to validate the quality of our projects, our strategy to eliminate manufacturing risk one step at a time and our technology with quality partners and they don’t get any bigger

than Siemens. To have a global powerhouse in Siemens showing its commitment to what we are doing is huge validation

to our exciting project in New York.”

“With Cobalt prices hitting above US$80,000t our cathode technology will be a game changer in the marketplace and

this is something that is becoming evident with OEM’s we are meeting and the partners like Siemens and Celgard who

are getting involved in our projects.”

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence,

innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalisation.

One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as

automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging

equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory

diagnostics as well as clinical IT.

In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of

€6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information

is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

