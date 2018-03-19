Cobalt Investing VIDEO — Anthony Milewski: “It’s a Really Important Time for the Cobalt Market” Anthony Milewski, CEO of Cobalt 27 Capital, shares his thoughts on electric cars and the cobalt market in this PDAC 2018 interview. « Glencore Signs Cobalt Sup… Priscila Barrera • March 19, 2018

The Investing News Network caught up with Anthony Milewski, CEO of Cobalt 27 Capital (TSXV:KBLT), at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention to get more insight on the cobalt market.

Milewski said it is a very important time for the cobalt market because “we are seeing a structural change” in the energy and automobile markets. Today, the cobalt market is 100,000 MT, but as demand for electric cars and adoption rates surge, cobalt demand will also increase.

Speaking about the strong demand fundamentals, Milewski said, “[by 2025] at a 15-percent rate of EV adoption, the market is short around 250,000 MT of cobalt, and all of that needs to go to electric cars.”

He also shared his thoughts on long-term cobalt supply deals and why they are important for the market. “In my view, every single consumer of cobalt is out speaking with probably every single producer of cobalt,” he said.

Milewski talked about Cobalt 27’s recent deal with RNC (TSX:RNX) and about how his company is different than other cobalt-focused firms. You can see our video with RNC’s Mark Selby here.

Watch the video above for more of Milewski’s thoughts on electric cars, cobalt prices and what’s ahead for his company in 2018. And don’t forget to check out our other PDAC 2018 videos.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.