Vale Said to Be Working on First Canadian Cobalt Streaming Deal The Brazilian miner is reportedly looking to sell future production from its Voisey's Bay mine to take advantage of the increasing need for cobalt. Priscila Barrera • January 30, 2018

Diversified miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) is reportedly working on reaching the first Canadian cobalt streaming deal from output at its Voisey’s Bay mine.

Demand for cobalt, a key component in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars, is expected to surge in the next decade as the electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to heat up.

To take advantage of that increasing need, Vale is looking to sell future cobalt production from Voisey’s Bay at a discounted price through a streaming option, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday (January 30).

The Brazilian miner is said to have hired Canada’s Bank of Montreal (BMO) to raise around $500 million from bidders for cobalt that will be produced at Eastern Canada-based Voisey’s Bay.

The deal could provide the winning bidder with up to 3,000 tonnes of cobalt for production starting in 2020, one of the sources said. Around 2,000 tonnes would be delivered in the first 10 years, with the remaining 1,000 tonnes sent in the next 10 years.

“BMO is also going out to talk to the automakers and battery producers, people like Samsung (KRX:005930) and Toyota (NYSE:TM),” one of the sources said. Samsung responded that it does not comment on rumors or speculation, and Toyota had no immediate comment.

Carmakers such as Volkswagen (FWB:VOW) have been looking to secure long-term lithium and cobalt contracts since last year without success.

“Their negotiating stance is weakening by the day as more companies commit tens of billions of dollars to build out their EV production capacity,” Benchmark Mineral Intelligence says in its latest report.

In order to meet this increasing demand, cobalt supply will need to reach 78,000 tonnes by 2021, up from just 48,000 tonnes last year, according to the London-based firm. That said, analysts believe a number of raw materials/auto deals will be struck in the next 24 months.

But negotiating pricing for a cobalt streaming deal could be complicated by the market’s limited size.



“No one has done a cobalt streaming deal before and how you price it, given that it is not a liquid market, is very difficult,” one source told Reuters. “But because cobalt is in short supply and there’s a squeeze in anticipation of a surge in demand for electric vehicles, then you’ll get interest.”

Currently, the only cobalt-focused company offering direct exposure to physical cobalt is Cobalt 27 Capital (TSX:KBLT), which has outlined plans to make streaming deals with cobalt-producing companies, and has already acquired royalties on eight exploration-stage properties containing cobalt.

Cobalt 27 and a Vale spokesman in Canada have declined to comment. BMO did not respond to a request for comment.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.