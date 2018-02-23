Cobalt Investing

US Cobalt Starts 2018 Underground Exploration Drilling to Follow Up on the Successful 2017 Surface Drilling

US Cobalt Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:USCO) (Frankfurt:26X) (OTCQB:USCFF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized equipment and has commenced the 2018 underground drilling campaign at the Iron Creek project (the “Property”) in Idaho, USA.

“We are excited to commence exploration drilling towards the west.  Following up on the persistent and very encouraging results from the 2017 drill program, we are looking forward to expanding the potential of the Iron Creek project.  In anticipation of completing a resource estimate during 2018, we have started collecting representative samples for density testing, mineralogical investigations, and metallurgical testing,” Vice President, Exploration, Brian Kirwin commented.

