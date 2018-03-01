US Cobalt Drills Additional High Grade Cobalt and Extends Mineralization Beyond the Historic Estimate Targets

US Cobalt Inc. (the “Company“) (TSXV: USCO) (Frankfurt: 26X) (OTCQB: USCFF) announces analytical results from a further five surface core holes drilled during 2017 at the Iron Creek project (the “Property“) in Idaho, USA. All five core holes encountered sulfide mineralization with significant cobalt values. All widths or thicknesses reported here are true thickness based on 3-D modeling.

As quoted in the press release:

Sr. Vice President, Exploration, Brian Kirwin commented: “The 2017 drill results continue to expand the potential of the Iron Creek project. The underground drill program is currently exploring beyond the historical estimates to the West. Notably, drill hole IC17-24, west of the historical estimates, contains the highest grades seen thus far at Iron Creek: a true thickness of 0.89 feet (0.27 meters) grading 2.2% CoEq, with 1.01% cobalt and 12.6% copper. We are excited to continue the rapid exploration and then development of Iron Creek. Several drill holes from these same areas are at the lab and results are pending.”

