Cobalt Investing

US Cobalt Drills Additional High Grade Cobalt and Extends Mineralization Beyond the Historic Estimate Targets

« Cobalt Critical to Lithiu…
• March 1, 2018
Add Comment

US Cobalt Inc. (the “Company“) (TSXV: USCO) (Frankfurt: 26X) (OTCQB: USCFF) announces analytical results from a further five surface core holes drilled during 2017 at the Iron Creek project (the “Property“) in Idaho, USA.  All five core holes encountered sulfide mineralization with significant cobalt values.  All widths or thicknesses reported here are true thickness based on 3-D modeling.

As quoted in the press release:

Sr. Vice President, Exploration, Brian Kirwin commented: “The 2017 drill results continue to expand the potential of the Iron Creek project. The underground drill program is currently exploring beyond the historical estimates to the West.  Notably, drill hole IC17-24, west of the historical estimates, contains the highest grades seen thus far at Iron Creek:  a true thickness of 0.89 feet (0.27 meters) grading 2.2% CoEq, with 1.01% cobalt and 12.6% copper.  We are excited to continue the rapid exploration and then development of Iron Creek.  Several drill holes from these same areas are at the lab and results are pending.”

Click here for the full text release

cobalt market report stocks

Cobalt Stocks Have Grown 100% in the Past Year
Get insights into cobalt's future in our free report


Get the Latest Cobalt Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Battery Metals in 2018
Click to download your free report


Return to the Cobalt Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply