SRG Reports on Assay Results for Its Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Gogota Project

SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company”) today announced the remaining assay results from the drilling program conducted on the Company’s cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota project in Guinea, West Africa. With these latest assay results, the Company is now in a position to produce a maiden resource estimate.

As quoted in the press release:

“These latest assay results continue to demonstrate that the Gogota Co-Ni-Sc deposit, discovered by Dr. Audet in 2010 has great potential” said Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, President and Chief Operating Officer, SRG. “We look forward to working with Dr. Audet and the Met-Chem/DRA team to complete the maiden resource in the coming months.”

Click here for the full text release