Quantum Cobalt Receives Approval to Explore Kahuna

Quantum Cobalt (CSE:QBOT,OTCMKTS:BRVVF,FWB:23B), announced it has received approval for an exploration plan at the Kahuna cobalt property, located 14km North East of Temagami, Ontario.

The reported exploration plan details and permits Quantum’s desired work programs for the property during the 2018 season. After receiving the exploration approval the company began mobilizing a field crew to commence work at the site this month.

As quoted from the press release:

Quantum will build and develop exploration on the Kahuna project following successful fieldworks completed in late 2017. Emphasis will be along strike in both directions from the historic Friday mines area. The 2017 program showed soil sampling to be a particular effective means of exploration, and will therefore be utilized going forward. The 2018 field crew will operate from a fly camp onsite, and plan on completing a 750 sample soil program, trenching, mapping and prospecting. The soil sampling program will include infill and follow up sampling from last year’s results, as well as a broad survey over the project. By completing a more comprehensive sampling program, the company will better define the project and generate targets for future exploration. Included in the approved exploration plan is the prior approval of an IP geophysical survey, which the company intends on undertaking later in the year, in order to follow up on soil sampling.

