Primary Cobalt Corp. Annouces Thomas W. Clarke, P.Geo., as a New Director

Primary Cobalt Corp. (CSE:PRIM) (“Primary” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas W. Clarke, P.Geo., as a director.

Mr. Thomas W. Clarke, P.Geo., will serve as an Independent Director of Primary Cobalt Corp. Mr. Clarke is a professional geologist. From September 2010 to present, Mr. Clarke has served as a director of Weststar Resources Corp., a mineral exploration issuer listed on the TSXV. From May 2010 to present, Mr. Clarke has served as a director of Clear Mountain Resources Corp., a mineral exploration issuer listed on the TSXV. From July 2007 to current, Mr. Clarke has been President and a director of Drakensberg Capital Inc., a private geological consulting company. From May 2010 to October 2012, Mr. Clarke was a director with Bonterra Resources Inc., a mineral exploration issuer listed on the TSXV. During his tenure with Bonterra, Mr. Clarke coordinated all mineral exploration which culminated with Bonterra defining a NI 43-101 Compliant gold resource of 492,000 ounces (inferred). From October 2010 to February 2011, Mr. Clarke was a director of Golden Share Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration issuer listed on the TSXV. From February 2007 to October 2010, Mr. Clarke served as President and director of Nanoose Gold Limited, a private mineral exploration company that was acquired by Golden Share Mining Corporation in October 2010. From September 2009 to November 2009, Mr. Clarke was a consulting geologist with ETK Inc., a private geological consulting company. He currently also has the position of Independent Director for Cannabix Technologies Inc. Mr. Clarke obtained a Bachelor of Science (Geography) from the University of Lethbridge, Alberta in 1997, a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa in 2002 and a Master of Science (Geology) from the University of Witwatersrand in 2004. Mr. Clarke obtained his P.Geo. designation in 2013 from the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia and his Pr.Sci.Nat. designation in 2007 from the South African Council for Natural & Scientific Professions. Mr. Clarke obtained his P.Geo. designation in 2014 from the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Alberta and is currently gaining his P.Geo. designation from the Order des Geologues du Quebec

Patrick Morris CEO said. “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Clarke to the board and look forward to his enthusiasm and knowledge of energy metals to our team.”

About Primary

PRIMARY COBALT CORP. (CSE: PRIM) is a listed junior exploration company and is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing ethically sourced Cobalt, Copper, Nickel and Vanadium focussed mineral resource properties to create value for its shareholders.

ACQUISITION FOCUS – Other projects Primary is investigating are in the clean energy sector. In this sector, the Company if focused specifically upon exploration opportunities to source green energy power minerals for use in battery production. Primary’s interests in this sector are guided by the following:

Identifying opportunities in regions that are conducive to mining due to the regulatory nature of the government with existing infrastructure.

Identifying opportunities in geographical locations that provide easy access large markets for these metals.

Identifying opportunities with locations with existing mine shafts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Patrick Morris

President

Patrick Morris, CEO

Telephone: +1 778-735-1000

E-mail: info@primarycobalt.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.