Orefinders Introduces its Cobalt-Silver Assets in the Cobalt/Gowganda District – Looks to Spin off pure play Battery Metals Public Company

Orefinders Resources Inc. (“Orefinders” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to provide details on its newly acquired 100% owned Mann silver and cobalt mines in the Cobalt-Gowganda District of Ontario and its plans to create a pure play battery metals public company.

As quoted in the press release:

“The Mann Mines have high grade silver and cobalt intersections and we believe these assets are as prospective as any other in the Cobalt-Gowganda Districts. We see this as a great opportunity to leverage the Mann Mine with our expertise and relationships to create an exciting new cobalt and battery metals company. The new company will act as an acquisition and development vehicle for Abitibi battery metal projects,” said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

