Namibia Rare Earths Detailed Sampling Supports Additional Cobalt Anomalies at Kunene

Namibia Rare Earths Inc. (“Namibia Rare Earths” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NRE) today announced that it has received further positive results from analyses of 3,710 archived soil samples on the Kunene Cobalt-Copper Project in northern Namibia.

As quoted in the press release:

Cobalt anomalies from detailed analyses of 3,710 archived soil samples have been received which support kilometer-scale cobalt anomalies in all target areas at Kunene

Geochemical anomalies identified over Western Targets, Okanihova lineament, Steilrand lineament and along portions of interpreted DOF Extension

Targets are spread out over 670 km2 and a detailed airborne electromagnetic survey is planned to assist in drill target prioritization

Click here for the full text release