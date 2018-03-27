Cobalt Investing

Namibia Rare Earths Detailed Sampling Supports Additional Cobalt Anomalies at Kunene

March 27, 2018
Namibia Rare Earths Inc. (“Namibia Rare Earths” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NRE) today announced that it has received further positive results from analyses of 3,710 archived soil samples on the Kunene Cobalt-Copper Project in northern Namibia.

As quoted in the press release:

  • Cobalt anomalies from detailed analyses of 3,710 archived soil samples have been received which support kilometer-scale cobalt anomalies in all target areas at Kunene
  • Geochemical anomalies identified over Western Targets, Okanihova lineament, Steilrand lineament and along portions of interpreted DOF Extension
  • Targets are spread out over 670 km2 and a detailed airborne electromagnetic survey is planned to assist in drill target prioritization

