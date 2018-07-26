Cobalt

Investing News

Honey Badger Discovers High-Grade Cobalt at its Thunder Bay Silver Camp

- July 26th, 2018

Honey Badger Exploration announces partial results from 2 drill holes completed as part of its Spring 2018 drilling program at its Thunder Bay silver camp (8 drill holes).

Honey Badger Exploration (TSXV:TUF) announces partial results from 2 drill holes completed as part of its Spring 2018 drilling program at its Thunder Bay silver camp (8 drill holes).

As quoted in the press release:

Quentin Yarie, Honey Badger’s President and CEO commented: “The discovery of high-grade and polymetallic cobalt mineralization in our Thunder Bay silver camp is very exciting. It confirms our starting hypothesis that, similar to the Cobalt camp, wide zones of cobalt mineralization exist in the vicinities of the historic silver mines. We believe that historically, these zones were missed because they are covered by more than 50 metres of overburden and because of the cryptic nature of the cobalt mineralization in its host, the Rove Shale. We’re eagerly awaiting the other assay results from these two holes and the other six holes of the 2018 Spring drilling program to get a better sense of the potential of this discovery as well as the potential for further high-grade silver values.”

Click here for the full text release

cobalt market report stocks

Cobalt Stocks Have Grown 100% in the Past Year
Get insights into cobalt's future in our free report


Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Zenyatta Up on Albany Graphite Updates

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *