Honey Badger Discovers High-Grade Cobalt at its Thunder Bay Silver Camp

Honey Badger Exploration (TSXV:TUF) announces partial results from 2 drill holes completed as part of its Spring 2018 drilling program at its Thunder Bay silver camp (8 drill holes).

As quoted in the press release:

Quentin Yarie, Honey Badger’s President and CEO commented: “The discovery of high-grade and polymetallic cobalt mineralization in our Thunder Bay silver camp is very exciting. It confirms our starting hypothesis that, similar to the Cobalt camp, wide zones of cobalt mineralization exist in the vicinities of the historic silver mines. We believe that historically, these zones were missed because they are covered by more than 50 metres of overburden and because of the cryptic nature of the cobalt mineralization in its host, the Rove Shale. We’re eagerly awaiting the other assay results from these two holes and the other six holes of the 2018 Spring drilling program to get a better sense of the potential of this discovery as well as the potential for further high-grade silver values.”

Click here for the full text release