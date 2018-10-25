Go Cobalt Radiometric Survey Highlights Existing Cobalt Zones and New Targets on Monster Property

Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) (“Go Cobalt” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding the analysis of its radiometric survey on the 100% owned Copper Cobalt Monster Project (“Property”) in the Yukon, Canada.









Highlights from the Survey:

A new large high-priority “bullseye” target area has been highlighted by the radiometric survey, now named the ‘Arena’ (see Figure 1)

Several existing showings of copper and cobalt (up to 1.34% cobalt and 44.8% copper) occur in the newly named Arena area which are now interpreted to be part of the larger system

Radiometric data shows kilometre scale zonation and alteration (“bullseye” target pattern) in the Arena area, possibly representing a large mineralized system below the surface

The radiometric data combined with soil data and spectral analysis highlight a second unexplored target to the north of the Arena area

The previously named Bloom Zone (East Copper Cobalt and South Copper Cobalt showings) has been highlighted by a broad Uranium Thorium pattern, indicating these visually high-grade zones (results pending) are part of a larger system

Context:

The Monster Property is a 6,300 Hectare IOCG copper cobalt property in the Yukon Territory north of Dawson City. During the 2018 field program an airborne radiometric survey was flown by Precision Geosurveys. The data was further processed by Southern Geosciences.

Alteration and zonation in the Arena

The km-scale alteration zone over the Arena appears as a bullseye on a Property radiometric map and makes this a priority target for future exploration. The Arena has seven surface showings with historical grab samples that have yielded up to 1.34% cobalt and 44.8% copper.

Go Cobalt’s 2018 radiometric survey highlights these zones occur within a radiometric high of thorium and potassium. The entire zone is bounded by a zone that is high in potassium and uranium. The zonation occurs over 4 kilometres, indicating a potentially very large mineral system on the Monster Property in the Arena alone.

Figure 1. The Arena alteration zones overlain on a ternary map of K (red), Th (green) and U (blue), and shaded according to total counts.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/40605_03650fb0e421fa57_001full.jpg

Unexplored target

The radiometric survey has uncovered a completely unexplored target. Several surface showings in the east of the Property lie in an east-west trending belt of low total count (Fig. 2). The belt continues west into a wide valley which was soil sampled in during the same field program and contains many anomalous cobalt samples. The anomalous cobalt in soil is offset by a fault that runs through the valley.

On the western side of the valley the anomalous cobalt in soil appears further north and still contained fully within the Monster Property. Here also occur the highest value of cobalt in soil (0.015% Co) and the highest value of copper in soil (0.012 % Cu) from the 2018 soil program.

Figure 2. Total counts of radiometrics reveal a zone of low total counts that contains several surface showings in the east part of the property. The zone may continue to the north west as indicated by radiometric, soil, and spectral data.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/40605_03650fb0e421fa57_002full.jpg

Methods

Radiometric readings are used to identify absolute or relative abundances of radioactive elements, K, Th and U. The radioactive elements emit electromagnetic waves at specific frequencies. The radiometric survey was flown at 75 m line spacing and 35 m altitude by Precision Geosurveys. 16.8 Litres of gamma-ray crystals were used to measure K, Th and U from the surface of the earth and 4.2 litres of gamma-ray crystals were used to measure background radiation. Data was processed by both Precision Geosurveys and Southern Geoscience.

