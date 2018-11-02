Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE:GOCO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.









Go Cobalt is an exploration company currently developing their copper-cobalt Monster project in the Yukon’s Dawson Mining district. The property hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) occurrences, which are associated with large cobalt deposits found in Australia and Chile.The property also features an extensive exploration history and highlights include values of 25.9 percent copper and 2.8 percent cobalt found.

Following ongoing exploration efforts at the property, Go Cobalt plans on deploying an airborne EM survey over the property and to follow up on targets identified in their 2018 exploration program. The company also intends to develop the magnetic anomalies associated with surface mineralization.

Go Cobalt’s company highlights include the following:

Operating in mining-friendly jurisdiction of the Yukon.

Wernecke breccia has been compared to other large IOCG deposits in Australia and Chile.

IOCG deposits offer high-tonnage potential.

Substantial historic work has been completed on the property.

Historial grab samples returned values of 25.9 percent copper and 2.8 percent cobalt.

Insiders notably own approximately 35 percent of the company’s shares.

