Global Energy Metals Increases Access to Institutional and Retail Investors with U.S. OTCQB Venture Market Listing

Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB: GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that it has been listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB Venture”) in the United States under the symbol “GBLEF”. The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GEMC” as well as the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “5GE1”.

“Global Energy Metals’ expansion into the U.S. securities markets is part of our long-term strategy that brings our Company substantially added access to institutional and retail investors,” commented Mitchell Smith, President and CEO of GEMC. “We are confident that our listing on this transparent trading platform can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of our Company throughout the U.S.”

Global Energy Metals is advancing the Millennium Cobalt Project in the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia. Three holes have already been completed which extended the cobalt bearing mineralization beneath the existing JORC resource. Further drilling will begin in early February 2018. Global Energy also owns the high-grade Werner Lake cobalt project in Ontario Canada and has entered into a joint venture with Marquee Resources of Australia to advance that historic project.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB: GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: [email protected]

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Click here to connect with Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC) for an Investor Presentation.