Glencore Signs Cobalt Supply Deal with China’s GEM

Mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN) has signed a cobalt supply deal with Chinese battery recycler GEM (SZSE:002340), as the race to secure supply of the battery metal continues to heat up.

Under the deal, the Swiss trader will sell 52,800 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide to GEM over the next three years. Cobalt is an essential metal in lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars.

“With the rapid growth of global new energy car production . . . cobalt has become a global resource in short supply,” GEM said.

In fact, supply of cobalt will need to reach 180,000 tonnes by 2026 from just 48,000 tonnes in 2016 to fulfill the increasing demand for electric cars, Benchmark Minerals Intelligence says.

“The company’s need for cobalt is increasing daily, and the company’s recycled cobalt resources cannot satisfy our strategic demand,” GEM added.

According to a filing by GEM, the Shenzhen-listed company and its subsidiaries will purchase 13,800 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide from Glencore in 2018. They will buy 18,000 tonnes in 2019 and 21,000 tonnes in 2020.

The Chinese company is one of the largest suppliers of the material to CATL, which recently said it has become the largest battery supplier in the world based on last year’s sales.

CATL, which plans a U$2 billion IPO next year to boost its production, now provides batteries to car makers such as BMW (EBR:BMW) and Volkswagen (FWB:VOW).

For its part, Glencore, the world’s top cobalt producer, is looking to increase its output this year to around 39,000 tonnes up from 27,400 in 2017, as its Katanga mine ramps up in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

That said, pricing for the deal with GEM has not been disclosed, although Glencore’s CEO Ivan Glasenberg has previously said the company would not sign fixed price deals.

On Thursday (March 15), shares of Glencore closed down 1 percent in London, closing at GBX 379.15. The company’s share price is down 2.62 percent year-to-date.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.