Fortune Minerals on Resource World Magazine

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX:FT; OTCQX:FTMDF) got featured on Resource World Magazine. The article talked about a renewed interest in the company’s NICO project after a recent surge in pricing.

“The company has entered into approximately 30 confidentiality agreements with potential strategic partners from diverse business sectors.” – Fortune Minerals CEO Robin Goad commented on the renewed interest.

He further elaborated that a recent rise in interest is related to rising prices of Cobalt.

“With the flexibility of proceeding with, or deferring the downstream process plant in Saskatchewan, Fortune says it would not only have the ability to reduce up-front capital costs, but also to stage the various unit operations as required to reduce commissioning risks.” – The article concluded.

