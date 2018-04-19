Cobalt Investing

First Cobalt Initiates Study on Refinery Restart Requirements

First Cobalt today announces it has initiated a study of the First Cobalt refinery, located in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, intended to help the company estimate the capital requirements for a future restart and expansion of the refinery.

• April 19, 2018
First Cobalt (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQB: FTSSF) today announces it has initiated a study of the First Cobalt refinery, located in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, intended to help the company estimate the capital requirements for a future restart and expansion of the refinery.

As quoted in the press release:

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The First Cobalt refinery is a unique and strategic asset that is fully permitted to process North American feedstock. As we move forward with proposed acquisition of US Cobalt and ongoing studies of early cash flow opportunities in the Cobalt camp from historic muckpile material, this refinery study will drive us closer to our goal of being a vertically integrated North American cobalt company.”

