First Cobalt Files 43-101 Technical Report on Cobalt Camp Properties

March 22, 2018
First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (ASX: FCC) (OTCQB: FTSSF) (the “Company”) today announces the filing of an independent NI 43-101 technical report on its Greater Cobalt Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. This report encompasses all the Cobalt Camp properties resulting from the 2017 merger with Cobalt One and CobalTech.

As quoted in the press release:

“The report is a strong endorsement of the quality of First Cobalt’s Canadian assets and supports our position that the Cobalt Camp has the potential to host new cobalt discoveries amenable to bulk mining,” Trent Mell, President and CEO, said.

Click here for the full text release

