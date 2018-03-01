First Cobalt Commences Borehole Survey Program in Cobalt North and Cobalt South

First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQB: FTSSF) (the “Company”) announces it has commenced its 2018 borehole geophysical and optical televiewer survey program to test holes drilled in Cobalt South and for the first time in Cobalt North. The borehole program is intended to expand known zones of cobalt mineralization and further define the controlling structures in these two areas. The borehole geophysical data will also be used to assess ground geophysical methods for detecting blind cobalt mineralization elsewhere in the Cobalt Camp.

As quoted in the press release:

“Combining survey data with assay results and geological logs allows for quicker assessment and follow-up during the next stage of drilling. Borehole televiewer surveys are a relatively modern mineral exploration tool that will help map previously mined silver vein systems and could spatially define mineralization trends to predict where cobalt mineralization occurs,” Frank Santaguida, Vice President, Exploration, said.

Click here for the full text release