First Cobalt Begins Drilling at Bellellen Mine

• January 18, 2018
First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQB: FTSSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling at the Bellellen mine in the Cobalt Camp, Ontario. A total of 15 holes for 2,000 metres are planned at Bellellen to test the relationship between the disseminated style of cobalt mineralization identified in 2017 and the vein style mineralization that was traditionally mined in the Cobalt Camp.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Bellellen is the initial focus of the 2018 drill program because of the high values of cobalt as a disseminatedore texture with pyrite, which has not been previously described in the Cobalt Camp. Early work suggests that a more complex structural and hydrothermal setting may exist here than was previously considered.”

