eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) was recently profiled on Mining Journal featuring the company’s Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP) ores processing progress.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

eCobalt Featured On Mining Journal



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:eCobalt Featured On Mining JournalURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/critical-metals-investing/cobalt-investing/ecobalt-featured-on-mining-journal/ Send Cancel

eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) was recently profiled on Mining Journal featuring the company’s Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP) ores processing progress.

The article highlights that recent bench-scale testwork “has confirmed a rotary kiln can remove unwanted arsenic from concentrate produced from eCobalt Solutions’ (TSX:ECS) Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP) ores.” The shift to a rotary kiln as opposed to an initially tested fluidised bed roaster (the traditional method used to remove arsenic from metal concentrates by roasting) is not expected to raise the capital or operating costs of the roasting facility. The only thing that will be impacted by this change is a slight delay to the project timeline which is why the company has delayed the publication of the OFS to the third quarter. No other changes to the timeline are expected and commercial production is expected to start during the first half of the 2020.

What makes the company unique is that the ICP remains “the only, near-term environmentally permitted primary cobalt deposit in the US” giving them a unique value proposition.

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) for an Investor Presentation.