eCobalt Featured in BBC Article

eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) VP of Investor Relations Fiona Grant Leydier was quoted in a BBC article on the emergence of cobalt as the next potential ‘gold rush’. The article addresses the state of cobalt market, the emergence of cobalt exploration in the US, as well the nation’s reliance on cobalt imports.

As part of the article, the BBC article referenced eCobalt as a company which has “revived plans for its own cobalt mine in Idaho that were first mooted in the 1990s,” and expects to start production by the end of 2019.

“The fundamentals for the cobalt market are so strong in a way that they have never been before,” Grant Leydier is quoted as saying. “We have a lot of interest from financiers, from potential partners and from potential employees.”

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) for an Investor Presentation.