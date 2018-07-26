Cobalt

Investing News

eCobalt Featured in BBC Article

- July 26th, 2018

eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) VP of Investor Relations Fiona Grant Leydier was quoted in a BBC article on the emergence of cobalt as the next potential ‘gold rush’. 

eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) VP of Investor Relations Fiona Grant Leydier was quoted in a BBC article on the emergence of cobalt as the next potential ‘gold rush’. The article addresses the state of cobalt market, the emergence of cobalt exploration in the US, as well the nation’s reliance on cobalt imports.

As part of the article, the BBC article referenced eCobalt as a company which has “revived plans for its own cobalt mine in Idaho that were first mooted in the 1990s,” and expects to start production by the end of 2019.

“The fundamentals for the cobalt market are so strong in a way that they have never been before,” Grant Leydier is quoted as saying. “We have a lot of interest from financiers, from potential partners and from potential employees.”

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with eCobalt (TSX:ECS; OTCQX:ECSIF; FRA:ECO) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *