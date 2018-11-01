David Anonychuk: Cobalt Regions to Watch Outside the DRC

David Anonychuk, managing director of M.Plan International, talks with the Investing News Network about the cobalt market and what regions to watch outside the DRC in this Benchmark Minerals Week interview.









At this year’s Benchmark Minerals Week’s Cathodes conference in Newport Beach, the Investing News Network sat down with David Anonychuk, managing director of M.Plan International.

After giving a brief overview of his main takeaways from the Graphite+Anodes event, including thoughts on graphite demand and new anodes technologies, Anonychuk shared his insight on the cobalt sector.

“There’s still a lot of upside for cobalt, when we look at electric cars, the demand will double in 2027-2028 and probably quadruple in 2035,” he said.

Anonychuk, who has previously done due diligence on the ground for cobalt and copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, also talked about supply concerns.

“We know [DRC cobalt] is a significant portion of supply, but there is potential for other regions. We’ve seen a lot of activity pick up in Canada and the US, so watch that space,” he added.

He also shared his thoughts on responsible sourcing of cobalt, the new LME requirements for companies listed in the exchange, and if the industry is taking the right steps to ensure cobalt supply is clean of human right abuses and child labor.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Anonychuk, including what he expects from the cobalt market next year. You can also click here to listen to our full Benchmark Minerals Week’s interviews playlist on YouTube.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in contributed article. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.