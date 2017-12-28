Cruz Cobalt Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of $450,000 Overnight – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: BR02) has closed its latest private placement within a day of its announcement. The non-brokered private placement raised gross proceeds of $450,000 through the issuance of 2 million units at $0.225 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a “ video ” which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Cruz” in the search box.

Click here to connect with Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) for an Investor Presentation.