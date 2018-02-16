Cobalt Power Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Mr. Hopkins is a commerce graduate of the University of Toronto and a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Hopkins is also the holder of a Masters of Business Administration degree following his graduation from the Schulich School of Business at York University. Mr. Hopkins has more than 25 years’ experience in financial management focused in the resource industry. Past tenures include senior roles with public mining companies, including U.S. Silver, Rio Algom, BHP Billiton, Suncor as well as several Canadian and international junior mining companies.

Mr. Murray holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Business Administration degree from York University. He is a Certified Public Accountant with 20 years’ experience in public accounting. Since 1990, he has been President of the financial consulting firm Murcon Ltd. With over 25 years experience in the resource industry and financial markets, Mr. Murray and has served as a director and/or officer of several publicly listed companies, including his present role as President, Director & CEO of Cava Resources Inc. and SBD Capital Corp.

“We would like to thank Messrs. Werbes and Elbert for their valuable contributions to the development of Cobalt Power Group into one of the premier cobalt exploration companies active in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario,” comments Dr. Andreas Rompel, President & CEO. “I’ve enjoyed working with both gentlemen and wish them well in their new ventures.”

About Cobalt Power Group Inc.

Cobalt Power Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and U.S. Pink Sheets (TSX-V: CPO, OTC Pink: CBBWF) focused on cobalt exploration and development.

The Company has made a series of strategic property acquisitions over the past two years, seeking cobalt mineralization near Cobalt, Ontario – a region with a long history of silver and associated cobalt production. Property holdings total approximately 8,736 hectares (21,600 acres) in contiguous and strategic claim blocks. There are several historic mining operations on the properties that are potentially accessible, including the Smith Cobalt shaft and its underground workings.

