Castle Silver Resources Finalizes Name Change to “Canada Cobalt Works Inc.”

Castle Silver Resources Inc. (TSXV: CSR , OTC:TAKRF, FRANKFURT:4T9B) (the “Company” or “CSR”) is pleased to announce the name change to Canada Cobalt Works Inc. which will more accurately reflect the direction of the Company. The TSX Venture Exchange has confirmed that shares will commence trading effective, Friday, February 23, 2018 under the new ticker symbol “CCW”. The tickers for OTC: TAKRF and Frankfurt: 4T9B are the same and will not be changed at this time.

The change of name was approved by the Company’s board of directors and shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on February 15, 2018 in Vancouver. The Company is not subdividing, consolidating or otherwise altering its share capital in association with the name change.

The Company has also launched a new corporate website (www.canadacobaltworks.com) to coincide with the name change and the new trading symbol CCW on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Castle Silver Resources

The Castle, Beaver and Violet mines are among the most advanced properties in the northern Ontario Cobalt Camp. While they comprise only 2,840 hectares they are sources of high-grade cobalt that can quickly be developed into a shovel-ready state. The company also has the Re-2OX process which has been pilot-plant-tested to separate the various metals that comprise the mineralization in the Cobalt Camp vein systems. The company has been to Japan and Chinato meet with buyers of cobalt-based salts that are used in the lithium battery market. Studies are underway to develop a milling processing facility and leach plant on one of the Castle Silver Resources’ properties.

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

For further information: Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., President and CEO at 1-819-797-4144, or Wayne Cheveldayoff, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-710-2410

