Cobalt Investing

Australian Mines Soars on Cobalt-Nickel Offtake Deal with SK Innovation

The offtake deal includes 12,000 tonnes per year of cobalt sulfate and 60,000 tonnes of nickel sulfate from the Sconi project in Queensland.

« Top Miners Team Up to Cha…
• February 20, 2018
Add Comment
signing-document

Shares of Australian Mines (ASX:AUZ) climbed more than 60 percent after the developer signed a cobalt-nickel offtake deal with battery maker SK Innovation (KRX:096770) on Monday (February 19).

The offtake agreement includes an annual 12,000 tonnes of cobalt sulfate and 60,000 tonnes of nickel sulfate from the Sconi project in Queensland.

The deal will be for an initial period of seven years, and will allow SK Innovation to develop its manufacturing plants in Hungary and Korea, Australian Mines said in a statement. It could be extended by a further six years. 

cobalt market report stocks

Cobalt Stocks Have Grown 100% in the Past Year
Get insights into cobalt's future in our free report


“The signing of the agreement with SK Innovation is a landmark occasion for Australian Mines and its shareholders,” Australian Mines Managing Director Benjamin Bell said.

“As the only Australian cobalt-nickel-scandium company to have secured an off-take for 100 percent of its expected cobalt and nickel output, the company has [shown that] … Australian Mines is unequivocally a leader in Australia’s cobalt sector,” he added.

The offtake agreement comes at a time when electric car manufacturers and battery makers are racing for long-term supply of cobalt, a key element used in electric car batteries.

More than 50 percent of cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a politically unstable country where mining has been linked to human rights abuses and child labor.

Although analysts believe DRC cobalt is essential for future electric vehicle production, Australia is seen as a potentially safe jurisdiction that could add supply into the market in the near future.

In fact, Australia is the world’s third-largest cobalt-producing country, with output reaching 5,000 MT in 2017. The country also holds the world’s second-largest cobalt reserves, which stand at 1,200,000 MT.

“We signed the deal to minimize supply volatility and the long-term supply contract is a way to ensure stable supplies,” an SK Innovation spokesman told Reuters.

Under the agreement, the battery maker also has an option to buy up to 19.9 percent of Australian Mines’ ordinary shares.

According to Roskill analysts, the deal represents a significant collaboration between an emerging lithium-ion battery producer and a potential cobalt and nickel producer.

“It remains to be seen if the Sconi project’s BFS (bankable feasibility study) will support production at this scale and how the economics of the project will shape up with regard to any requirement for scandium credits,” they said in a note.

On Tuesday (February 20), shares of Australian Mines closed up 26.37 percent in Sydney, at AU$0.11. The company’s share price has jumped more than 1,000 percent year-on-year.

Don’t forget to follow us at @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Start Here - Investing in Cobalt

“Wondering how to invest in cobalt?”

The answers you need before investing in cobalt in our FREE report Start Here - Investing in Cobalt. Click below to get your FREE investor's report.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Cobalt Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Battery Metals in 2018
Click to download your free report


Return to the Cobalt Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply