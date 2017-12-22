Big News Roundup: Zinc One Reports Additional High-Grade Zinc Results From Surface Samples, Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Results of Metallurgical Testwork, Telson Secures US$15 Million Loan Facility
In case you missed any of our newsletters last week, here is a roundup of big news in the last 5 days.
Precious Metals:
- Puma Exploration completes trenching and begins a 5,000 meters drilling program in the Murray Brook area
- Westhaven Completes Drilling on Its Shovelnose Gold Property
- Tenement Granted and Exploration to Commence at the Hillside Project in the Pilbara
- Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Results of Metallurgical Testwork Show Improvements from Historical Work
- Comstock Reports Drill Results for QV Gold Project, Yukon
- Red Pine Extends Minto Mine South Zone Discovery; Highlights Include 13.72 g/t Gold Over 4 Metres Including 40.15 g/t Gold Over 1 Metre
- Enforcer Gold Reports Final Diamond Drilling Results, Recaps 2017 Exploration Program and Discusses Surface Bulk Sampling at the Montalembert Gold Project
Base Metals:
- Zinc One Reports Additional High-Grade Zinc Results From Surface Samples at Bongara Zinc Mine Project
- Telson Secures US$15 Million Loan Facility and Offtake Agreement with Trafigura and is Now Fully Funded to Finalize Mine Construction at Tahuehueto
- Deep-South Resources Intends To Acquire 90% Of The St John Property Neighboring The Kokoya Gold Mine In Liberia And Add Two Experienced Geologists To Its Technical Team
- Nevada Copper Announces $378 Million Transformational Business Recapitalization and Project Financing for Pumpkin Hollow
Energy:
- Kairos Capital Name Change to Lithium Chile (TSX-V:LITH)
- Update on Strategic Partner, Retention of Financial Advisor and Operational Update
- Dajin Initiates Drill Program For 2018
- Nemaska Lithium Makes Reclamation Bond Installment for Whabouchi Mine and Announces Exercise of Warrant and Options
- MGX Minerals Commences Exploration and Permitting at Kootenay and Wonah Silicon Projects; Metallurgy Process Design for Testing of Solar Grade Silicon Applicability Completed
- Leading Edge Materials Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm
- Sienna Resources Launches New Website with a Focus on Battery Metals
- Enertopia Provides 2017 Year-end Update
- Manganese X Energy 2017 Year in Review
This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.
Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: Red Pine Exploration Intersects 15.7 g/t Gold over 2.2 meters and 56.8 g/t gold over 1 meter; Trevali Discovers Significant Zone of Massive Sulphides; Plateau Uranium reports 80 percent Lithium extraction
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) hovered around its record peak, falling on Thursday after the financial and energy sectors dropped following job cuts in a major energy player. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), saw continued growth this week, following last week’s trend.
Precious Metals:
- Aben Resources Expands Known Mineralization With New Gold-bearing Vein System at the Justin Gold Project, Yukon Territory
- Margaux Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Kootenay Arc Project Holdings, Plus High-Grade Gold Grab Sample Results from Sheep Creek and Bayonne
- Red Pine Exploration Intersects 15.7 G/T Gold over 2.2 M and 56.8 g/t gold over 1 M in the Jubilee Shear, Wawa Gold Project
- Sunvest Acquires the Parrott Lake Silver Property Adjacent to New Nadina’s Silver Queen Property
- Golden Predator Drilling Extends 3 Aces Project High Grade over 200 m and Confirms Near Surface Bulk Tonnage Type Mineralization
Base Metals:
- Trevali Discovers Significant Zone of Massive Sulphides at Caribou Zinc Mine in New Brunswick
- Benz Mining Corp. Drills Seven High-Grade Barite intersections in the Mel Main Zone and Announces Corporate Communication Appointment
- Zinc One Announces Approval of Permit for 124 Drill Platforms on the Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
Critical Metals:
- Maxtech Joins Notable International Manganese Institute
- Lomiko Increases Ownership in SHD Smart Home to 25% as SHD Investigates Using Blockchain for IoT Software Security Applications
Energy:
- Neo Lithium Files Technical Report with Positive PEA Results on its 3Q Project Showing a Capital Cost Reduction of US$98.5M
- Plateau Uranium reports 80% Lithium extraction to Sulphate Solution from Newly Discovered Falchani High-Grade Lithium Mineralization
- Nemaska Lithium Signs Deal for Sale of Sirmac Property to Abe Resources and Receives Mining Lease for Whabouchi Lithium Mine
- Wealth Receives Positive Geophysical Results for the Atacama Lithium Brine Project, northern Chile
- American Potash to Change Name to New Tech Lithium Corp.
This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.
Dec. 8 Big News Roundup: Arizona Silver Drills 20m of 5.2 g/t Ag at Ramsey; Berkwood Drills Massive Graphite Intercept; Castle Silver samples 4.7% cobalt at Beaver Property
Following a downward trend during the first half of the week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was boosted by continued growth in the energy sector. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), saw continued growth this week, recovering from a dip last week.
Precious Metals:
- Velocity Announces Additional Positive Drill Results at Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria
- Golden Predator Reports 3 Aces Project Bulk Sample Results
- Sojourn Finds Multi-Element Geochemical Anomalies Associated with Geophysical Targets at Oweegee Dome Project
- Algold: Results Further Expand Eleonore Deposit at Tijirit Salma Vein System Strike Length Now Exceeds 9 Km
- Arizona Silver Drills 20m of 5.2 g/t Ag at Ramsey
- Ely Gold Options Tonopah West Project to Coeur Explorations
- Knick’s East-West Gold Project 2017 Ni 43-101 Report to be Posted
- Stakeholder Gold Corp. Starts Drilling in Nevada
- Macarthur Minerals Completes Settlement on Melville Gold Project
- Silver Viper Appoints VP Corporate Development and Announces Drilling on Clemente to Recommence in February 2018
- Hillside Gold Project Tenements Granted
Base Metals:
- CSR samples 4.7% cobalt in selected samples at Beaver Property, announces name change plans
- Pasinex Announces Option to Acquire 80% of the Gunman High Grade Zinc (Silver) Project in Nevada and Substantially Increases the Surrounding Ground Holding
- Recent Assay Results Have LiCo Energy Metals Intersect 0.55% Cobalt Over an Impressive 5.00 m on its Glencore Bucke Property
- NorthIsle Earns 100% Interest in Red Dog Deposit
- Sienna Resources Receives Approval to Acquire the Slattberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden
- Margaux Resources Announces All Results from 2017 Jackpot Drill Program Including High Grade Zinc and Broad, Near-Surface Mineralization
- Fireweed Intersects 38 meters of 8.73% Zinc, 7.62% Lead and 129 g/t Silver including 25 meters of 10.62% Zinc, 10.32% Lead and 178 g/t Silver
- Trevali intersects multiple broad intervals of high-grade zinc at the Santander Pipe target – system remains open for expansion
Critical Metals:
- Giyani Receives Positive Metallurgical Results For Its K.Hill Prospect
- Berkwood Drills Massive Graphite Intercept on Zone 1, at Lac Gueret South
- Maxtech Fast Tracks Acquisition of Additional Manganese Claims In Brazil
Energy:
- Cypress Drills 102.7 meters of 1029 ppm Lithium in Clayton Valley, Nevada
- Maiden Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate for Sadisdorf Project
- Advantage Lithium Completes Sale of Clayton Valley Northeast Lithium Project to Pure Energy Minerals
- MGX Minerals’ Joint Venture Partner Power Metals Samples up to 7.14% Li2O on Surface at Case Lake Lithium Property
- Kairos Receives High Grade Lithium Brine Assays at Surface of up to 1330mg/l at Two of its Chile Properties
- Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Sale of Clayton Valley Northeast Lithium Project to Pure Energy Minerals
- Neo Lithium Provides Exploration Update; Receives C$15.6M from the Acceleration of Outstanding Warrants
- Nemaska Lithium Confirms First Delivery of Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Whabouchi Mine Concentrate
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.