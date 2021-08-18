GALAN TO COMMENCE NEXT DRILLING PROGRAMME AT HOMBRE MUERTO WEST

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that, following the recent receipt of the next round of drilling permits from the Secretaria de Estado de Minería – Gobierno de Catamarca (the authority that approves drilling permits in Catamarca, Argentina), Galan will commence its next drilling programme over the Hombre Muerto …









Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that, following the recent receipt of the next round of drilling permits from the Secretaria de Estado de Minería – Gobierno de Catamarca (the authority that approves drilling permits in Catamarca, Argentina), Galan will commence its next drilling programme over the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project located on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

Highlights

Galan has received the next round of drilling permits for Hombre Muerto West

Drilling campaign to assess new resources and maiden reserves at Hombre Muerto West

Drilling will also test production well flow rates and lithium grade

Earthworks has commenced and drilling equipment on site

Preparatory works to access sites for drilling have now commenced within the Pata Pila and Rana de Sal concessions. Drilling equipment has already mobilised to site. This next round of drilling aims to confirm and expand current resources and to test the dynamics of brine flow rates, and lithium grade necessary to estimate a maiden Reserves Estimate to be used as part of HMW’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (“JP”) Vargas de la Vega, said:

“We are pleased to be able to return to HMW, this time to drill for Reserves. With our new funding, Galan will also test new undrilled areas aiming to firm-up and increase resources. We want to prove that HMW could have a productive well field to support potential production as part of the DFS.”

The HMW project currently houses a high-grade, low impurity lithium brine resource of ~2.3Mt LCE @ 946mg/l Li.

The Galan Board has authorised this release. For further information contact:

Juan Pablo (“JP”) Vargas de la Vega Terry Gardiner

Managing Director Non-Executive Director

Email: jp@galanlithium.com.au Email: TGardiner@galanlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 8 9322 6283 Tel: + 61 400900377