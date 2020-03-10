Blackstone Intersects Massive Sulfide Nickel at King Cobra Discovery

Blackstone Minerals Limited Intersects Massive Sulfide Nickel at King Cobra Discovery









Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to announce the intersection of 0.55m of Massive Sulfide Vein (MSV) mineralisation within a 2.5m wide tremolite-rich dyke within the broader 58m down hole intersection of disseminated nickel sulfide mineralisation at the King Cobra discovery. Blackstone’s drilling of the King Cobra discovery continues to deliver shallow intersections of high grade disseminated nickel sulfide (DSS) mineralisation including 39m @ 1.1% Ni and 28m @ 1.2% Ni from near surface. The King Cobra discovery remains open down dip and along strike to the north-west and south-east and has been traced with drilling over 200m of strike length.

Highlights

Blackstone’s drilling at the King Cobra discovery has intersected massive sulfide nickel mineralisation within the broader disseminated nickel sulfide mineralisation (DSS) (see Figures 1 & 3 and Tables 3 & 4 for full details);

Blackstone continues to intersect shallow, high grade disseminated nickel sulfide mineralisation at the King Cobra Zone (KCZ) with new significant results including 39m @ 1.1% Ni and 28m @ 1.2% Ni from near surface (see Figures 2 & 4);

Blackstone’s drilling continues to intersect the King Cobra Zone (KCZ) over 200m of strike length and the discovery remains open down dip and along strike to the north-west and south-east (see Figure 2);

Summary of significant results from the Ban Phuc DSS drilling of the King Cobra Zone (KCZ) and Ban Duoi Zone (BDZ) since the previous announcement (see Table 1 & 2 for full details):

Online readers can click here to launch the Ta Khoa Inventum3D application and travel through the Ban Phuc Nickel – PGE deposit. The interactive visualizer is also available on Blackstone’s website at www.blackstoneminerals.com.au

Blackstone is continuing its aggressive drilling program at Ban Phuc with four drill rigs, including two rigs continuing on priority step-out drilling testing for potentially significant expansions to the known Ban Phuc DSS orebody and the down dip feeder zone target at the King Cobra discovery zone (see Figure 2 & 3);

Ongoing scoping study focused on downstream processing to produce nickel sulfate for the Lithium- ion battery industry, maiden resource and scoping study on track for completion in early Q3.

Click here for the full press release

Click here to connect with Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) for an Investor Presentation