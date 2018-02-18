5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Garibaldi Gains on 2018 Nickel Mountain Exploration Campaign Start

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was down 0.64 percent as of 11:37 am PST on Friday (February 16) to reach 828.89 points.

The Canadian dollar was down on Friday against the greenback coming off of an earlier 11-day high after domestic data revealed a drop in manufacturing data. The Canadian dollar was 0.5 percent lower at $1.2539 to the American dollar or 79.75 US cents.

Meanwhile, oil prices reached a one-week high as global equities approached their largest weekly gain in six years.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery fell 20 cents to $61.15 per barrel after reaching a one-week high of $61.89.

A number of TSXV-listed mining stocks experienced share price gains last week. The five top gainers are as follows:

Grenada Gold Mine (TSXV: GGM )

Galantas Gold (TSXV: GAL )

Goldcliff Resources (TSXV: GCN )

Garibaldi Resources (TSXV: GGI )

Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV: CGP )

Read on for a brief overview of those companies and what moved their share prices last week.

Grenada Gold Mine

On February 9 Grenada Gold Mine announced that it would make its third annual Castle Silver Resources (TSXV:CSR) dividend payment to all shareholders on record, on February 27, 2018.

The company previously announced that it was distributing pro rata, 10,000,000 Castle units received pursuant to a share purchase agreement with Castle to its shareholders in increments of 2,500,000 annually on April 26, 2016, February 27, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The firm’s share price rose 26.79 percent to close at $0.39 last week.

Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold is developing its underground Omagh gold mine in Northern Ireland. On February 16 the firm noted that an appeal brought by a third party against its planning consent had completed the hearing stage.

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Northern Ireland heard the appeal against a Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former open-pit gold-mine site.

According to the company, the Court will deliver its judgement at a later date, currently unknown.

Galantas Gold’s shares rose 25 percent to close at $0.13 last week.

Goldcliff Resources

Goldcliff Resources is attempting to develop a gold-backed cryptocurrency. On January 26 the firm reported that it was in the final stages of discussions with a blockchain development company for the development of a a streaming and royalty platform. The proposed platform, referred to as DirectRoyalty, could be used to generate a gold-based cryptocurrency.

Goldcliff said it expects to conclude a development arrangement shortly but cautioned shareholders that this may not necessarily result in a business arrangement. It has not released any further updates to date.

The company’s share price rose 24.14 percent over the course of last week to close at $0.18.

Garibaldi Resources

On February 16 Garibaldi Resources announced the start of its 2018 exploration campaign at it’s Nickel Mountain project in Eskay Camp.

The campaign involves a VTEM and magnetics survey of the project and surrounding claims conducted via helicopter

The firm said Geotech’s surveys will cover up to approximately 1,650 line kilometers of Garibaldi’s claim group, nearly triple the size of the 2017 program.

“Given the tremendous success with geophysics at Nickel Mountain in 2017, as demonstrated by compelling drilling results and a unique discovery in this Camp, we’re excited by what we may learn from this expanded program covering the entire trend,” said Steve Regoci, Garibaldi President and CEO.

The company’s share price rose 23.50 percent over the course of last week to close at $2.60.

Cornerstone Capital Resources

On February 14, Cornerstone Capital Resources announced an update to its upcoming drill program at the Aguinaga prospect at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture exploration project in northern Ecuador, in which the Company has a 15 percent interest financed through to completion of a feasibility study.

“Using surface and geophysical results, mineralization modeling shows that Aguinaga could potentially host close-to-surface, porphyry style copper-gold mineralization, showing similar characteristics to high grade mineralization found at depth at Alpala. At this stage, drilling Aguinaga is as exciting as when we began drilling Alpala in 2013,” said Cornerstone’s President and CEO, Brooke Macdonald.

The company’s share price gained 20.59 percent over the week to close at $0.19.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the mining and precious metals sectors are considered.

