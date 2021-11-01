As the copper market moves toward a supply/demand crunch, Conquest Resources is looking to uncover the potential of the Temagami mining camp.









Discoveries are notoriously hard to come by in the resource space, but Tom Obradovich of Conquest Resources (TSXV:CQR,OTC Pink:CQRLF) is no stranger to making significant finds.

Those include Fruta Del Norte in Ecuador during his time at Aurelian Resources, where he was a founder, and the Quebec-based Raglan South nickel belt as founder of Canadian Royalties.

Obradovich is now president and CEO of Conquest, whose flagship asset, Belfast – Teck Mag, is located in Ontario’s Temagami mining camp above the Temagami magnetic anomaly. In a recent conversation, he took the time to explain the company’s goals for the property.

While underexplored, Conquest believes the Temagami mining camp has major potential. It was an area of interest for Dr. Norman Keevil, founder of Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK), and Obradovich believes there’s much to uncover in the area. Conquest is now completing a 10,000 meter drill program at Belfast – Teck Mag, with 16 holes complete as of October 20.

“We created a large land package which we’ve been developing for the last year to some success so far, but hopefully some greater success as we move forward,” Obradovich said.

He noted that there’s a copper component to everything Conquest is looking for, and said he sees a promising future for the base metal as demand increases and supply faces a crunch.

“We think going forward the primary producer, Chile — those grades have been dropping considerably every year,” he said. “They’ve had to move more rock and there’s water issues, there are labor disputes in Chile. There’s all kinds of reasons why they may be challenged to keep their production up in the future.”

The Democratic Republic of Congo looks like a promising source of copper given Ivanhoe Mines’ (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) activities, but Obradovich thinks most of that metal will end up going to China.

“You’re going to have to have other supplies of copper to satisfy the rest of the world market,” he said.

Obradovich discussed other areas of the resource space too, including uranium. Conquest recently acquired Ontario properties focused on uranium, plus nickel, copper and platinum-group elements.

“Practically speaking, nuclear power is probably the answer to all of our problems with carbon generation, whether you like it or not,” he said. “I think nuclear energy is the cleanest, safest energy that we can have, and there’s an abundance of potential there. But we have to lose the stigma.”

Watch the interview above for more from Obradovich on Conquest and the mining industry.

