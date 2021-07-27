Airborne EM Identifies Extensive Palaeochannels

Australia NewslettersAustralia Mining Update: H1 2021 in ReviewAirborne EM Identifies Extensive PalaeochannelsActivities Report for Quarter Ended 30 June 2021Experts Appointed to Determine Lithium Concentrations at BitterwasserBlackstone Delivers Exceptional Downstream PFS ResultsClassic Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities ReportMMJ Group Holdings Limited Significant results have been received from an extensive airborne electromagnetic (“Airborne EM”) survey flown over the …









Significant results have been received from an extensive airborne electromagnetic (“Airborne EM”) survey flown over the Company’s tenements, in the Namib Area of Namibia.

The Airborne EM identified additional expansive palaeochannel systems throughout the Namib Area, that cover an area of approximately 347 square kilometres, with a corresponding length of 280 kilometres.

A total of 5,217 line kilometres were flown at a 250 metre line spacing, using a SkyTEM helicopter based system.

A total of 5,217 line kilometres were flown at a 250 metre line spacing, using a SkyTEM helicopter based system.

The Company’s exploration team will now design and undertake drilling programs to confirm the palaeochannel locations and the grade of uranium mineralisation. Due to the extensive area of these systems, the Company anticipates drilling programs will continue into 2022.

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate”, the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) is pleased to announce that significant results have been received from an extensive airborne electromagnetic (“Airborne EM”) survey flown over the Company’s uranium tenements, in the Namib Area of Namibia.

Click here for the full press release