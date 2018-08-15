Veritas Signs Initial Agreement with Israeli Cannabis Company

Veritas Pharma announced a memorandum of understanding with IsCann Group Limited meant to expand the reach for the companies in the Canadian and Israeli medical cannabis industry.









Veritas Pharma (CSE:VRT) announced a memorandum of understanding with IsCann Group Limited meant to expand the reach for the companies in the Canadian and Israeli medical cannabis industry.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the MOU, both parties will identify key extraction, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cannabis manufacturing partners with a whole plant focus rather than molecular research; undertake joint clinical research and development on select products; and identify key national and international distributions partners for market size analysis with a focus on Israel and legal European markets. Both parties will also propose speakers to participate in workshops, conferences, seminars and other events to discuss primarily bilateral trade between Veritas Pharma & Israeli pharma companies. Veritas Pharma’s CEO, Dr. Lui Franciosi, stated, “We are excited to work with IsCann Group has they have a great understanding of the medical cannabis market opportunities in Israel and throughout the region. We in turn will help them enter the Canadian market as well as other markets of joint interest. Veritas aims to communicate and cooperate with all stakeholders, particularly, in Israel about the pharmacological evaluation and the therapeutic value of cannabis products such as the Company’s Cannevert brand.”

