TSXV Cannabis Stocks

The growth of the cannabis industry has made it possible for companies to offer investment opportunities through the major listing exchanges in Canada.

Previously known as the Canadian Venture Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange is the sibling listing from the larger Toronto Stock Exchange. This listing offers a variety of cannabis-related businesses from growers to biotech companies looking for cannabinoid (CBD) therapies.

Here INN offers investors a growing list of all cannabis-related companies listed on the TSXV.

ABcann became public this year with a complete TSXV listing. This licensed producer is set to expand with additions to their staff and new 100,000-square-foot facility set to add to their current 625 kilograms per year production.

The company evaluates its product under a climate-controlled chamber, which allows it to put out a uniform product and be safer when it comes to new Health Canada randomized inspections on cannabis from its producers. In July, ABcann announced its listing on the OTCQB Marketplace and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Prior to that, it–together with Cannabis Wheaton–announced the signing of an agreement for the first tranche of a $15 million placement.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSXV:CBW)

A fairly new entrant to the Canadian cannabis sector, Cannabis Wheaton, was formed to provide funding for facility expansions, operations, and initial construction. In return, the company gets minority equity interests and a percentage of the cultivation. Their team includes a group of experienced people in the area like the co-founder of Canopy, Chuck Rifici, who is the CEO of Cannabis Wheaton.

President Hugo Alves told INN the company overcame an unsuccessful offering deal with two financial banking institutions to continue their financing business with other cannabis businesses in Canada.

Cronos Group (TSXV:MJN)

The Cronos Group rebranded from PharmaCan to become Cronos Group in October 2016, with a vision to become Canada’s first bi-coastal licensed producer with interests in five licensed producers and three licensed applicants.

On September 1, the company announced its subsidiary had entered into a supply agreement with Cannamedical Pharma in Germany.

Delta 9 (TSXV:NINE)

Delta 9 is a cannabis producer located in Manitoba and currently in the running for one of the four master licenses set to be awarded to companies for the involvement of the upcoming cannabis market in that province. They partnered with Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) for their business development under their CraftGrow program.

“We are already working closely on a project to jointly serve the growing market in Manitoba; this project brings Delta 9’s craft grown cannabis products to a wider national audience through Canopy Growth’s well-established CraftGrow network,” Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot said.

Emblem (TSXV:EMC)

Like most other Canadian marijuana stocks, Emblem is a licensed producer in Canada, currently using the latest in indoor grow science. The company’s new facility located in Ontario was designed with a purpose to cultivate and cure cannabis for medicinal use. Emblem gave the go-ahead in December 2016 from Health Canada to begin production of cannabis oil.

In November of 2017, the company announced has been granted a license to sell cannabis oils expanding their business options in the market.

Emerald Health Botanicals (TSXV:EMH)

Emerald Health Botanicals, previously Emerald Health therapeutics, is a licensed medical marijuana producer under MMPR. As a federal research grant recipient, the company conducts research and development into the characterization of cannabis strains and cultivation technologies. It also collaborates with academic and medical research to help gain further understanding of the effect of cannabis on humans.

Harvest One conducts its business thanks to three different units, United Greeneries provides the horticultural arm while Satipharm AG serves the medical arm. Those two are under the Harvest One umbrella. Each business is strategically located with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation license. The company announced on May 9 it had completed its first international shipment, with product heading to Australia.

The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSXV:THCX)

Also a licensed producer the company sells their product through their website and grows it under a glass roof greenhouse, which makes it so their crops receive direct sunlight.

Hydropothecary went public in March following a couple of false starts, according to the Financial Post, the company joined the TSXV due to the potential for legalization on the recreational market.

This year the company announced the appointment of Dr. Terry Lake, former B.C. Minister of Health, as their new vice-president of corporate social responsibility.

ICC Labs (TSXV:ICC)

This licensed integrated cannabis company operates out of Uruguay, a leader in the legal cannabis space and a model many other countries have looked for a similar strategy. ICC is also investing in cannabis research to improve understanding of its physical uses and medical benefits.

The company obtained two licenses to enter the medical cannabis market in Colombia, adding to its reach in the Latin American market.

INDIVA is a relatively new player in the space, their focus is on the supply of medical cannabis. Through an acquisition, this company holds a licensed producer with an indoor cannabis facility in Ontario.

The company signed an exclusive agreement with Medropharm GmbH and Greenfields Health Care for the exclusive supply of cannabis strains in Canada. “Through our relationship with Medropharm and Greenfields we not only gain access to certain in-demand high-CBD cannabis strains we will also benefit from their extensive research and innovation,” INDIVA CEO Niel Marotta said.

Invictus hosts a platform for cannabis, located in Vancouver, the company wants to capitalize on the upcoming cannabis legalization process the federal government is set to take.

Invictus announced in April 2017 an agreement with Canopy Growth to allow the sale of the product from AB Labs, which was partly acquired by Invictus last year, on the Tweed Main Street’s online store. On June 23, Invictus announced it had been included on the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF.

Kalytera Therapeutics (TSXV:KALY)

This clinical-stage pharmaceutical is working on developing the latest in therapies available through the use of cannabis. Kalytera is developing a new class of proprietary CBD therapeutics.

At the end of May, Kalytera announced its first quarter 2017 financial results, highlighting that the company was spending $404,000 on research and development. In September the company received approval from the Institutional Review Board at one of two clinical sites in Israel to commence a Phase 2 study to evaluate cannabidiol (CBD) for the prevention of GvHD.

Maple Leaf Green World is involved in a number of different projects around the globe. In California, the company is joint-ventured with a non-profit collective for a growing facility. The company is also involved in an eco-agriculture venture in China, focused on growing value-added tree seedlings.

Recently the company announced received conditional approvals from the City of Henderson, Nevada for medical cannabis establishment and cultivation facility.

Naturally Splendid has a slightly different focus than some of the other companies here on the Canadian marijuana stocks list. Rather than being involved in the medical marijuana space, the company offers investors exposure to the hemp-based healthy foods, omega, and cannabinoid markets.

The company announced it started shipping their NATERA(R) brand of products to an Australian distributor, opening the doors to a new cannabis market.

Newstrike Resources (TSXV:HIP)

Through its subsidiary, Up Cannabis, Newstrike plans on developing various cannabis brands which would address medical client needs and as full legalization rolls into the country, recreational consumers as well. This licensed producer inked a deal with the Canadian band The Tragically Hip to contribute creatively to the company’s efforts.

Shareholders of the company voted in favor of being acquired by CanniMed Therapeutics (TSX:CMED) in January 2018, only for CanniMed to then cut a deal with Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) and drop the potential acquisition of Newstrike.

OrganiGram Holdings (TSXV:OGI)

As its name suggests, OrganiGram specializes in producing organically grown medical marijuana. The company is licensed under the ACMPR and has a production facility located in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The company has been actively involved with the business plan for the province of New Brunswick, it’s home location. The company also announced a support agreement with le Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB) and the New Brunswick Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour “to support the delivery of the first commercial cannabis cultivation technician program in Canada.”

Radient Technologies (TSXV:RTI)

Radient is an extraction technology company that has dabbled in the cannabis sector thanks to a partnership with licensed producer Aurora Cannabis. The partnership was unveiled this year and since then the two companies have provided an update on the status of their collaboration.

A press release from Aurora revealed the intention behind this partnership was to achieve a superior standardized cannabinoid extract.

“The potential to substantially increase our extracts production capacity while maintaining terpene profiles would further differentiate our Company, and we are excited to be exploring this opportunity further in the coming weeks,” said Aurora’s CEO Terry Booth in the same release.

Scythian Biosciences (TSXV:SCYB)

Scythian is a research and development company with a patent application for the use of cannabinoids for the treatment of brain trauma injuries. This company received a hefty investment from Aphria (TSX: APH), which acted as a leader of a private placement deal.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP)

This company operates in the drug discovery and development aspect of cannabis, more specifically cannabinoid-based drugs. Most recently the company obtained approval from Health Canada for their phase 2 cannabis oil trial.

“We currently have a strong pipeline of five cannabinoid-based products, all launched last year and using different delivery systems, in various stages towards Health Canada and FDA approval,” Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma’s said.

Supreme Pharmaceuticals is next on our Canadian marijuana stocks list. Located in Kincardine, Ontario, the company’s federally approved medical marijuana company, 7ACRES, cultivates medical marijuana on a greenhouse cost base. Along with 24 other companies, Supreme received its federal license in March of 2016.

In October the company announced its partner 7ACRES obtained Health Canada approvals in order to start cultivation at the recently completed 30,000 square feet flowering rooms at their hybrid facility.

Another officially licensed producer in Canada, WeedMD is focused on the growth of medical cannabis and sells its product directly to customers through their website. In May the company announced they received a sale license, which expands their business to include the sale of 1,200kg dried medicinal product per year.

Earlier this year the company joined the TSXV. The company is looking to perform an expansion with a 220,000 square feet facility as it prepares for the recreational market to open in Canada. On June 28, it was announced that the company had entered a strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis. Prior to that, WeedMD announced that it had secured a license from Health Canada to produce cannabis oils.

Did we miss a company that you think should be included on the Canadian marijuana stocks list? Let us know in the comments!

This article has been updated since its original publication in 2016, with the most recent update done by Bryan Mc Govern.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: ABcann Global, Harvest One Cannabis, Invictus MD, Naturally Splendid, WeedMD, The Supreme Cannabis Company and INDIVA Limited are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.